St Kitts and Nevis joins Inter-American conventions to protect rights of persons with disabilities and older persons

WASHINGTON, June 1, CMC – The Organisation of American States (OAS) says the twin-island federation of St Kitts and Nevis has joined the Inter-American Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (CIADDIS) and the Inter-American Convention on Protecting the Human Rights of Older Persons.

During a ceremony at OAS headquarters in Washington, Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis, Jacinth Henry-Martin, underscored her nation’s commitment to advancing inclusion and dignity for all.

“St. Kitts and Nevis is making history” with the accession of these two instruments, as it “reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the principles enshrined” in them, she said.

New OAS Secretary General, Albert Ramdin, welcomed the action by St Kitts and Nevis.

“We need to promote more cooperation among member states to share best practices and experiences on how to treat persons with disabilities and make progress in the scientific and technological search for treatment, as well as participation of people with disabilities themselves in the preparation, implementation and evaluation of measures,” he said.

On the Convention on Older Persons, Ramdin said: “We should not forget that persons coming at that age have served the nation, the country for many, many decades before, and they deserve, in whatever capacity they had engaged in society, to be treated well.”

With this action, the OAS said St Kitts and Nevis becomes the newest state to join the regional effort to eliminate discrimination and guarantee equal rights for older persons and persons with disabilities.

The OAS said the Inter-American Convention on Protecting the Human Rights of Older Persons was adopted by the OAS General Assembly in 2015 and entered into force in 2017.

The OAS said it has been ratified by Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico, Peru, Suriname and Uruguay.

The CIADDIS was adopted by the OAS General Assembly in 1999 and entered into force in 2001, the OAS said.

It has been ratified by Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.