Silver Airways shuts down operations after failed asset sale

Silver Airways announced today that it is permanently ceasing all flight operations, effective immediately.

The Florida-based regional carrier told customers in a travel advisory “Please do not go to the airport. All credit card purchases should be refunded through your credit card company or your travel agency.”

The shutdown comes after Silver Airways attempted to restructure through bankruptcy proceedings. The airline had entered into a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company as part of its reorganization efforts, but the prospective buyer ultimately chose not to maintain Silver’s existing route network.

Silver Airways filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December 2024 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. At the time, the airline described the bankruptcy filing as a strategic move to secure additional funding and reorganize its finances to strengthen its competitive position in the aviation industry.

The regional carrier had been serving routes connecting Florida with destinations in the Bahamas and Caribbean, filling an important niche in the regional aviation market.