Shooting in Church Ground, Nevis Leaves One Man Injured

A man is recovering after being shot outside his residence in Church Ground, Nevis, on Thursday night, according to a statement from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim, identified as Mr. Calvin Prentice, was entering his home when he was approached by a lone armed assailant. The assailant discharged a firearm in Mr. Prentice’s direction, striking him once in the left shoulder.

Emergency services responded swiftly, and Mr. Prentice was transported to the Alexandra Hospital for medical treatment. His current condition has not been officially disclosed, but authorities have confirmed he is receiving care.

The police have launched an active investigation into the incident and are appealing to members of the public for assistance.