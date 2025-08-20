Saint Kitts And Nevis Shines on The World Stage at Osaka 2025 Expo

The Saint Kitts and Nevis delegation delivered a vibrant and unforgettable performance at the Osaka 2025 Expo in Japan, celebrating the Federation’s National Day.

Patrons from around the world gathered to witness the richness of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ culture, enjoying an electrifying display of music, dance, and rhythm.

The showcase featured a wide array of talent from across the Federation, including Anelto Wilkin of Revealers Band, Casim Pemberton of Rucas H.E Empire, Omandey and MJ Byron of The Bank of Nevis EBJ Harmonics, Royd Phipps of Spirit Drums, Chevaun Percival of First Federal Brotherhood Drummers, Joyelle Phillip representing Nevis, Karina Dore of Advanced Dance Agency (ADA), Tronelle Chumney of Synergy Dance Movements, and Roberitine Webbe, ADA member and Director of the Department of Creative Economy. Many of the performers, including Royd, Chevaun, and Karina, also form part of the Federation’s Creative Economy.

Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, who led the delegation, praised the performers for their energy and passion, noting that they truly captured the spirit and culture of the twin-island Federation on the global stage.

“I am immensely proud of our performers today. They have showcased the true spirit and vibrant culture of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the world, and their energy and talent have left a lasting impression on everyone here at the Osaka Expo,” said Dr. Douglas.

Senior Minister Douglas said that this dynamic performance reinforced Saint Kitts and Nevis’ reputation as a vibrant cultural hub and highlighted the Federation’s commitment to showcasing its unique arts, heritage, and creativity to the world.