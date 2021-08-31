Rutherford fireworks leads the Patriots to three wins in three. Hero CPL Match Report, 29 August 2021

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 168/4 (Rutherford 58*, Thomas 31; Van Meekeren 2/23, Allen 1/31) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 166/3 (Hafeez 70, Hetmyer 52; Tahir 2/26, Smith 1/30) by six wickets

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots maintained their unbeaten start to the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a dramatic six wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The Amazon Warriors won the toss and opted to bat first and posted a very challenging 166/3 buttressed by a sparkling partnership between Mohammed Hafeez and Shimron Hetmyer.

In reply the Patriots fired once more with the bat, to chase down the target, led by Sherfane Rutherford’s unbeaten 59 from 34 balls.

The Amazon Warriors had paced their innings superbly and they had Hafeez to thank, his 70 runs from 59 balls anchored the innings allowing Hetmyer to play his natural game.

The pair put on a 101-run partnership from 67 deliveries, but both fell in successive balls in the 18th over. Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King then scrambled some late runs to ensure the Amazon Warriors posted their highest score of the tournament so far.

A target of 167 looked a hard task, but the Patriots openers Evin Lewis and Devon Thomas laid the foundation for the chase with an opening stand of 69.

The introduction of Imran Tahir proved crucial for the Amazon Warriors as he removed both openers to swing the game back in their favour.

However, the heroes from the Patriots opening game, Rutherford and Dwayne Bravo, forged another match winning partnership to bring the Patriots to the verge of victory.

Bravo was dismissed with 18 runs still needed but Rutherford made light work of the equation with his second 50 of the tournament to seal a memorable win.