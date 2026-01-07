Ruben Amorim fired by Manchester United after turbulent managerial spell

Manchester United has fired manager Ruben Amorim after a rollercoaster spell at the Premier League giant, the club confirmed on Monday.

A club statement said the Red Devils’ hierarchy “reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change.”

“This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish,” the statement added. “The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

Amorim was tasked with rebuilding the team when he took over in November 2024 but has struggled to find consistency over his 14 months in charge.

The club currently sits sixth in the Premier League after another uninspiring draw against Leeds United on Sunday.

There was clearly tension building behind the scenes at Old Trafford with Amorim hinting on Sunday that he was unhappy with interference from the club’s leadership.

“I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that,” he said in what proved to be his last news conference at United.

“That is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach.”

Less than 24 hours later, the club had relieved Amorim of his role.

Ongoing struggles

Amorim was announced as the new first-team head coach following the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

He took over part-way through last season and promised to implement his distinct style of play on the team, something that many thought a rudderless Manchester United needed.