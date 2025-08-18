Record Number Of Saint Kitts And Nevis Students Off To Study In Taiwan

A record number of scholarship recipients from Saint Kitts and Nevis will be travelling to the Republic of China (Taiwan) in the coming weeks to pursue university studies. At a ceremony on Friday (August 15, 2025), twenty-five individuals were awarded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) scholarships, while three received the International Cooperation and Development Fund scholarships.

Taiwan’s new Resident Ambassador to Saint Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Edward Tao, congratulated the recipients at the ceremony and luncheon at Palms Court. He noted that his government was pleased to respond to the request by Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, and Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, to increase the number of scholarship opportunities for persons to advance their education. He added that the learning extends beyond the classroom.

“The Taiwan scholarship is more than a financial grant. It is an invitation to explore your boundless potential,” he said. “Taiwan offers a dynamic culture, world-class academic resources, [and] a warm, welcoming environment that will nurture your intellectual and personal growth.”

Deputy Prime Minister Hanley, who is also the Minister of Education, highlighted the historical nature of the occasion, which also marks the first time 14 males have earned scholarships in a single year.

“As I look around this tent, I am filled with pride, not only for our nation but especially for those from my beloved constituency, East Basseterre,” he stated, noting that some of the scholarship recipients are the first in their families to attend university. “I urge each of you, do your best, support one another, be responsible, honest, represent your families, communities, and your country with dignity and excellence.”

Prime Minister Drew outlined key steps taken by his government since 2022, which includes increasing scholarship opportunities, reducing interest rates and freezing interest payments on educational loans for several years while the students are studying. He thanked the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for favourably responding to the request by his administration to increase the number of scholarships to local students.

Dr. Drew stressed that a university education represents a significant investment worth thousands of dollars, urging the awardees to seize this opportunity wholeheartedly and, upon completing their studies, return to Saint Kitts and Nevis prepared to contribute to the growth and development of the twin-island Federation.