Well known educator, Former PS and former Supervisor of Elections Mr Raphael Archibald has passed.

Mr. Archibald served as the Principal of the Basseterre High School for many years before moving on to becoming a Permanent Secretary. After his retirement from the Civil Service he was appointed the Supervisor of Elections in 2012.

Archibald was from the village of Tabernacle.

Freedom Fm extends profound condolences to the family and friends of Mr Archibald.