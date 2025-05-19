Public support growing for single-use plastics ban in St Kitts and Nevis

Statistics and consumer feedback indicate a growing national momentum for the ban on single-use plastics in St Kitts and Nevis.

The Customs and Excise Department has analyzed shipping data that shows a “significant reduction” in the importation of banned items including t-shirt plastic bags, styrofoam food containers and plastic straws.

During the May 15, 2025, sitting of the National Assembly, Senator Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action, described the declining numbers as a “positive indication of growing compliance and behavioural change among businesses and consumers.”

Clarke told Members of Parliament and the nation that the momentum aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 12, which calls for Responsible Consumption and Production. She encouraged all businesses to apply for duty-free concessions on alternative, environmentally-friendly products to the banned items using Customs Procedure Code F21.

“The new system of operation requires that importers of bioplastics must obtain a license from the Department of Environment. Importers of other suitable alternatives such as paper, bamboo and wood products can do so without a license and will still enjoy duty-free concessions,” Minister Clarke stated.

She further explained, “In accordance with the Act, all t-shirt plastic bags, including bioplastics, are banned. The Department of Environment has been proactive in directly disseminating this information through consultations and direct correspondences to small businesses and food establishments, and will continue its stakeholder engagement to clarify regulatory requirements.”

The Minister thanked the public for cooperating with efforts to reduce and eliminate single-use plastics. She also commended the business community for their growing commitment to a more sustainable future for the country through the use of safer and greener alternatives.

Currently banned in St Kitts and Nevis are the importation of t-shirt shopping bags, styrofoam food containers, plastic egg crates, and plastic straws. The local distribution of t-shirt plastic bags is also banned. The distribution of styrofoam food containers, plastic egg crates and plastic straws will be banned effective July 31, 2025.