Premier Brantley hopeful for a “Comeback” in tourism for Nevis, Caribbean region

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is optimistic of a comeback in tourism for Nevis and the wider Caribbean for the 2021/2022 season, which would jumpstart economic recovery from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the most heavily dependent region in the world on tourism, the Caribbean has been disproportionately harmed by COVID-19. Nevis joins other Caribbean destinations in welcoming guests to our shores again. The Caribbean and the thousands of workers and stakeholders in the tourism industry who have suffered over these past two years look forward with great expectation to this “Caribbean Comeback” as we work our way out of this COVID-19 quagmire and into a glorious economic dawn,” said Mr. Brantley, as the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) and its member countries prepare to celebrate Caribbean Tourism Month in November.

According to the CTO, this year’s theme “Caribbean Comeback” illustrates that the region is rebounding from the wide-reaching fallout of the pandemic as markets reopen with a range of initiatives and stringent protocols, to ensure post-COVID competitiveness in an effort to rebuild confidence in the sector.

The organization noted that while there have been very positive signs of recovery in the third quarter of 2021 with destinations seeing increased flights and the return of cruise vessels, “This by no means suggests that we are back to the pre-pandemic record numbers, and we remain fully aware of how quickly things can change with this virus; but it’s an encouraging sign that the Caribbean comeback is on.”

On Sunday, October 24, 2021, Nevis welcomed the passengers and crew of the MS World Navigator for its inaugural visit to the island. Fifty-two fully vaccinated guests, the first cruise passengers to the island in almost two years, enjoyed controlled tours of Nevis, traveling in COVID-certified taxis to visit the Botanical Gardens, Museum of Nevis History and participating in activities at Pinney’s Beach.