POLLARD POWERS KNIGHT RIDERS INTO PLAY-OFFS

Game 19 of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw Trinbago Knight Riders defeat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots beat by 12 runs. The win sees the Knight Riders head to the top of the CPL table with 12 points while the Patriots sit second bottom with four points and six defeats.

Kieron Pollard made it rain sixes in Tarouba as he cleared the ropes seven times in eight deliveries towards the end of the Knight Riders innings including four in a row off the bowling of Waqar Salamkheil.

It was a blitzkrieg from Pollard and it was much needed after the Knight Riders lost both of their openers cheaply in the power-play. Nicholas Pooran made a composed 52 off 38 balls to anchor the innings before falling to Jason Holder in the final over.

Pollard eventually holed out to long off at the end of the 19th over, his 65 off 29 balls helping his side post a competitive total of 179/6.

Patriots were confident in their response, openers Evin Lewis and Andre Fletcher combining well to put on 96 for the first wicket before Lewis pulled a slower ball from Nathan Edward into the safe hands of Darren Bravo patrolling the leg side fence.

With drizzle in the air the 14th and 15th overs proved crucial as Alick Athanaze fell attempting to reverse ramp Mohammed Amir but serving only to get a toe end of the bat and gift a simple catch to Sunil Narine at short third. That left the Patriots needing 54 off the remaining 30 balls but with Fletcher still set and at the crease.

Not for much longer. Usman Tariq picked up the crucial wicket as Fletcher missed a swipe across the line that saw his leg stump pegged back. He departed for 67 to leave Jason Holder with plenty to do.

Nathan Edward returned in the 17th over to pick up two more wickets with consecutive deliveries to see the back of Kyle Mayers and Jyd Goolie and leave Patriots needing 42 from the last three overs.

Jason Holder was caught in the deep shortly after to all but seal the Patriots fate. Mohammed Amir limped off in the penultimate over with a suspected pulled groin to tarnish the win a little but a sixth win in seven matches marks a dominant first half of the tournament for the Knight Riders as they became the first team to qualify for the play-offs.