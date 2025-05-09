Police identify suspected drowning victim as Bernard Isaac

Police are investigating the death of Bernard Isaac, 68, of La Guerite, St. Kitts, who was pulled from the water during the night of May 07, 2025, from Irish Town/Bay Road near the Basseterre Public Market and a supermarket.

Police have shared that between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an individual drifting motionless inshore along the Bay Road.

Isaac was pulled from the water and was pronounced dead by a medical examiner on the scene.

The specifics of Isaac’s death are unknown at the time of reporting, but it is suspected that he drowned. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death.

More on this as information becomes available.