Pacers news: Tyrese Haliburton gets severe roasting after Game 5 ghosting

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was viciously roasted after “ghosting” his team in a crushing 111–94 Game 5 loss in the Eastern Conference Finals. This marked Indiana’s biggest defeat of the series, as the New York Knicks roared back at home to force a Game 6.

As the game unfolded, the Pacers looked completely out of sync. Consequently, Haliburton drew most of the fan backlash. He posted just eight points, two rebounds, and six assists in 32 minutes.

Meanwhile, the rest of the starters struggled as well. Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, and Andrew Nembhard combined for only 14 points, while Pascal Siakam alone scored 15.

However, the bench gave the Pacers a small spark. Bennedict Mathurin delivered 23 points and nine rebounds in just 25 minutes. Additionally, Obi Toppin added 11 points off the bench. Still, the collapse was stunning, especially after Haliburton’s statement performance in the Pacers’ win in Game 4.

Earlier in the series, Haliburton celebrated with Reggie Miller’s iconic choke sign after a clutch shot. Yet head coach Rick Carlisle criticized the move, urging the team to focus on finishing games. As a result, that viral clip has now backfired, with fans flooding social media to mock Haliburton after Game 5.

While Haliburton has drawn Stephen Curry comparisons this postseason, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is not ready to call him a superstar. Moreover, many fans online agree.

One fan even went as far as to compare Haliburton to Ben Simmons.

After the loss, Carlisle gave credit to the Knicks. “We lost the rebound battle, we lost the turnover battle, we didn’t shoot well. They had a lot to do with it, so give them credit,” he said.

Jalen Brunson, once again, starred for New York. He scored 32 points and added five rebounds, five assists, and a block. Furthermore, Karl-Anthony Towns, who had a late injury scare, still chipped in 24 points.

Because the Pacers missed a golden chance to close out the series, they now return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a pivotal Game 6. The big question remains: Will Haliburton ghost his team again, or will he rise to give Indiana its first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years?