Oriel Perkins Fined For Cannabis Offences

Oriel Perkins of Government Road, Nevis, has been convicted and fined for cannabis-related offences. On November 18th, 2025, Mr Perkins was fined ten thousand dollars ($10,000 XCD) for the offence of Cultivation of Cannabis, payable within four (4) months. In default, he will serve eight (8) months imprisonment.

The charge of Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply was reduced to Possession of Cannabis, for which he was convicted and cautioned. Mr Perkins’ sentence was handed down by His Honour Mr Reynold Benjamin at the Charlestown Magistrate’s Court.