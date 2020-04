Your browser don't support audio player

The Nevis Island Administration is launching a new health app dubbed “Nevis Health”, specific for persons who have

or might be experiencing symptoms of the new Corona Virus.

Mrs. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health made the disclosure on Tuesday (April 7) and gave a brief outline of how it would operate.

The web address for the mobile app is: https://kn.unhin.org/