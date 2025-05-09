New Pope Leo XIV is first American Pope in history

May 09, 2025 in International
Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.
Prevost, 69, took the name Leo XIV.
White smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel chimney Thursday at 6:07pm local time, signaling that a pontiff had been elected to lead the Catholic Church.
That meant the winner secured at least 89 votes of the 133 cardinals participating in the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis. The crowd in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers and has continued to chant “Viva il papa!” as they waited in anticipation.