New National Security & Judicial Complex in Sandy Point Strengthens Government’s Resolve to Keep Its People Safe

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has said that the opening of the brand new National Security and Judicial Complex in Sandy Point symbolizes the Team Unity Government’s resolve and commitment to keeping its people safe.

“Since the election of our Team Unity Government in 2015 and even more so since 2020, one of our core priorities has been to keep our people, our community and our streets safe. That meant having regards to the inheritance of lawlessness that we had to reduce crime, keep our people safe, enhance the quality of life of all people and we are doing so today by the opening of this beautiful complex,” Prime Minister Harris said at the opening of the facility on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Bouncing Hill, Sandy Point.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Sandy Point, the Honourable Shawn Richards; Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Honourable Vincent Byron and other members of Cabinet. The top brass of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the Fire and Rescue Services Department and the Customs and Excise Department were also on hand for the opening ceremony.

The National Security and Judicial Complex houses the Sandy Point Police Station, the Fire and Rescue Services unit, a Customs and Excise outpost and the Magistrate’s Court.

Prime Minister Harris commented that all four of these governmental departments offer critical services necessary for the proper functioning of any society.

“All four institutions are critical to the quality of life of our people in St. Kitts and Nevis and of course are critical to the quality of life everywhere. All four play critical roles in the buildout of a living democracy in which our people can feel safe and secure and free to be the best that they can be. It is therefore a special honour and a privilege for me to come and to be part of this historic event and to declare these four facilities open,” Dr. Harris said.

The complex was constructed by Skeete and Associates Construction Company at a cost of approximately $6.2 million.