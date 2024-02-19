New Local Channel on The Cable’s Ultra TV

Television Caribbean (TVC) is the Federation’s newest TV channel to be listed on The Cable’s Ultra TV service. TVC can be viewed on Channel 40 and was officially launched on December 11, 2023. The channel, operated by Palm Branch Media, the parent company of SKN Newsline and Voice of the Caribbean radio, will feature mostly locally produced programs including content from producers from across the Caribbean. The award winning SKN Newsline newscasts airs on TVC daily at 7pm with rebroadcasts at 7am and 12 noon. There are also other locally produced shows including: From the Sidelines, a sports discussion program looking at local, regional and international sports, Newsline 360, a news and current affairs program, Insights, an interview show delving into the lives of people in St. Kitts and Nevis, The JIFE Music Show, an inspirational music show featuring music videos and interviews with Caribbean gospel artists, Inside Football—a football magazine show featuring local football and Main Event—an entertainment show featuring interviews with local entertainers coupled with music videos.

Each of these shows air on weeknights at 8pm with rebroadcasts at 10am and 6pm. Insights airs on Mondays, Newsline 360 on Tuesdays, From the Sidelines on Wednesdays, The Jife Music Show on Thursdays and Main Event debuts this Friday. TVC has partnered with Studio 327 (creators of Good Morning SKN) to produce these shows. Studio 327 will also air some new TV shows on TVC in due course. In fact, the launch ceremony of TVC was held at Studio 327 on December 11, 2023.

Managing Director of TVC Andre Huie, said the slogan of the channel represents its aim and mission: ‘See the Difference.’ He said: “We intend to bring something different to the television landscape in St. Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean. Our goal is to bring the finest in television programming in news, sports and entertainment and provide an alternative to inform, educate and entertain,” he added.

CEO of The Cable Patricia Walters said: “At The Cable we are keen on adding local content to our channel line up since it creates a platform for all things local to be seen and heard. It is for this reason that we welcome the new channel which will be another outlet that will showcase local talent in all of its forms. Congratulations to SKN Newsline on seizing this opportunity to be the conduit through which our people can have a stronger reach across the region and even the world.”

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Studio 327 Gardenia Richardson, spoke about the partnership with TVC. “Studio 327 Inc is honored to extend our full support to Palm Branch Media’s launch of the TVC channel on The Cable. Through our collaborative partnership, we envision a dynamic realization of our shared goals: the elevation of local film and television content in St. Kitts and Nevis,” she said.

“This union will not only invigorate the creative economy but also create an unprecedented platform for local storytellers, filmmakers, and creatives to showcase their talent, narratives, and unique perspectives. Our joint efforts aim to foster an enriched cultural landscape, amplify community engagement, and provide a significant avenue for the flourishing of indigenous content, thus contributing meaningfully thus contributing meaningfully to the socio-cultural fabric of our beloved nation.

In addition to Channel 40, TVC can also be viewed on its website www.tvcplus.live and is also broadcasting in St. Maarten on the TelTV+ cable network.