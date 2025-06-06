NBA Star Sends LeBron James Message After Being Traded by Lakers

LeBron James has been in the NBA since getting drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. Since then, he has broken countless records and has built a long-lasting legacy in the game. His playing career is still going strong, but many already consider the Ohio native to be the greatest player the league has ever seen.

James is currently a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and has been since signing with them in 2018. During his time in Los Angeles, James is a seven-time All-Star, a seven-time All-NBA team selection, a one-time champion, and a one-time NBA Finals MVP. However, he also broke what many considered an untouchable record as a Laker: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

The Lakers star broke the record in 2023 and is still going. Before James surpassed him, Abdul-Jabbar held the scoring record for nearly 39 years. It was a monumental achievement then, and it will remain one for a very long time.

Recently, one of James’ former Lakers teammates sent a clear message about his record over two years after he broke it.

For a brief time during the 2018-19 season, Ivica Zubac and James were teammates with the Lakers. However, during the season, the Lakers traded Zubac to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Over six years after his trade away from the Lakers, the 28-year-old spoke about James breaking the scoring record and gave him his “props” (h/t Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Lakers Daily).

“I thought that it was pretty hard to reach that record,” Zubac said. “And props to LeBron, he’s doing it at a high level for so long, and he’s doing something that no one ever really did at that age. It just shows how invested and how serious he is about his craft, how much he takes care of his body, and how much he sharpens his skills.”

James has a $52.6 million player option this summer. The 40-year-old may be near the end of his playing career, but he has made it clear he still has a lot left in the tank.