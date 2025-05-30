Mom shoots sex offender she caught trying to rape her 12-year-old daughter, cops say

The 12-year-old girl had been communicating with the sex offender online and over the phone

A mother shot a convicted sex offender after she caught him trying to rape her 12-year-old daughter, court documents have revealed.

The mom had taken her daughter to a Baymont Inn in Indianapolis to meet with Bruce Pierce, on May 24, according to court documents obtained by Fox59 and WTHR. It’s unclear why the mom took the child when they met with Pierce.

However, the child’s grandmother had said the 12-year-old had spoken to Pierce via the internet and on the phone.

While at the hotel, the mom left her daughter with Pierce in a hotel room, while she took some bags outside, according to the report. When the mom returned, she found Pierce on top of her daughter, ripping her clothes off.

She later told police that she heard her daughter saying, “No, no, no,” according to the reports.

The mother told authorities that’s when she shot at him. The mother and her daughter then fled the scene and later called the police.

The child told police that Pierce had pinned her arms to the hotel bed and tore off her tank top and underwear, according to the report.

Pierce was also in possession of a gun during the incident, according to the mother and daughter.

The grandmother, who had also come to the hotel to try and find the mom and daughter after they left home, also told police that Pierce had been speaking with the girl previously and tried to get her to run away, according to the report.

Both Pierce and the girl were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sex offender was charged with attempted rape, attempted child molestation, unlawful possession of a firearm and confinement. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

In 2016, Pierce pleaded guilty in two separate child molestation cases, WTHR reported, citing court records.