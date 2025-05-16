Minister Henderson Champions National Security, Seamless Travel and ICAO Compliance with Passage of API PNR Amendment Bill

The National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis successfully passed the Advanced Passenger Information and Passenger Name (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on Thursday, May 15, 2025, a landmark legislative move that strengthens border security, enhances traveller facilitation, and aligns national procedures with international aviation standards.

Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, expressed strong support for the Bill because it aligns with Annex 9 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, which serves as the cornerstone for worldwide aviation facilitation. Annex 9 serves as the authoritative guidebook for aviation operations worldwide. Minister Henderson described Annex 9 as the backbone of worldwide aviation security and facilitation while speaking to the National Assembly.

Annex 9 facilitates safe and efficient international travel and trade across borders while urging states to join forces against terrorism and illegal activities including human trafficking and smuggling.

“Saint Kitts and Nevis is a member state and our commitment to Annex 9 reflects our dedication to harmonising procedures, sharing vital information and implementing best practices that ensures seamless border crossings, reduce delays and, of course, uphold the safety and dignity of our travellers,” Minister Henderson added.

The minister noted that just a month ago, Saint Kitts and Nevis participated in high-level discussions in Qatar with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding the 17th Edition of Annex 9, which incorporates key updates addressing the evolving nature of global threats and technological advances.

“I am happy, however, to report that we are 80 percent compliant and by the time we would be audited, I am pretty certain that with these amendments we would be 100 percent compliant,” said Minister Henderson. “The recent updates in the 17th Edition of Annex 9 introduce significant enhancements, especially concerning the collection and protection of passenger data. These changes are driven by the evolving nature of global threats and technological advancements demanding that we strengthen our facilitation measures.”

The 17th Edition of Annex 9 brought forward new procedures which modernise both the collection and protection of passenger data including biographical and travel information for immigration control and border management applications.

The legislative amendments establish the groundwork for the Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) system which serves as an online pre-authorisation platform for visa-exempt country travellers to obtain entry approval before they depart. The eTA system will function without interruption alongside the Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) data provided by airlines and shipping lines once it is established. The two-tiered system enables early threat identification while providing ongoing risk evaluation through the Passenger Information Unit (PIU).

Saint Kitts and Nevis demonstrates its steadfast dedication to aviation modernisation and regional security improvement through the enactment of the Advanced Passenger Information and Passenger Name (Amendment) Bill of 2025, while providing exceptional service to international travellers.