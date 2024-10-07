Like her favorite flower, the elegant orchid, Jutambien Shanda Kelly blossoms with an undeniable grace, strength, and resilience, effortlessly standing tall in every environment she inhabits. Born on February 8th, 2003, Jutambien is a vibrant 21-year-old who embodies ambition, intelligence, and compassion. Much like the orchid thrives in varying conditions, Jutambien flourishes in diverse roles, each one revealing a different facet of her remarkable journey. Guided by the scripture Psalms 46:5, “God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day,” she moves forward with a quiet confidence, allowing her petals to unfurl, showing us the strength and beauty she carries within.

Residing in the tranquil town of Sandy Point, Jutambien draws strength from the loving support of her family. As the Operations Coordinator at Cleanrite, a facility maintenance company, she showcases her diligent work ethic and leadership skills. Balancing beauty with resilience, Jutambien skillfully manages her career while pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, online at the University of the West Indies. Upon completing her degree, she plans to continue blooming in the field of Accounting and Finance as an Executive Assistant. A true artist at heart, Jutambien has a deep interest in mastering languages such as French, Spanish, Korean, and Mandarin—each one representing a new petal in her journey to connect with the world in profound ways. Her passion for language is matched by her love for singing, another form of artistic expression that allows her to captivate and inspire. Jutambien’s dedication to both language and music sets her apart, making her a bridge between cultures and a voice of grace.

However, her passions extend beyond words. She is an avid cricket fan, finding joy in the sport’s strategy and spirit, and a staunch advocate for persons living with disabilities. With the ability to endure despite the harshest conditions, Jutambien’s advocacy is born from a deep well of empathy, rooted in the belief that every individual deserves the chance to bloom fully, regardless of their circumstances, a mindset inspired by differently abled community.

For Sugar Mas 53, Contestant #1, Jutambien Kelly, will grace the stage of the Miss St. Kitts and Nevis Pageant, embodying the qualities of the orchid—resilient, vibrant, and unshakably beautiful. As she blooms, the federation will witness her petals unfold, each one telling a story of strength, intellect, and undeniable grace.