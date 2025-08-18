Majestic Munro Hundred Lights Up Warner Park

Colin Munro blitzed a remarkable hundred for Trinbago Knight Riders to give them an impressive victory over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots by 12 runs in the fourth game of the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Munro scored 120 off just 57 balls from the top of the order, hitting at an emphatic 210 strike rate that included 14 fours and six sixes.

A high scoring match saw the Patriots pile on 219/7 in reply with Jason Holder top scoring with 44 trying to the last to haul his side into contention but the Knight Riders total of 231/5 was always just out of reach.

The Patriots will look back and rue a relatively slow start on a flat batting track with just 23 runs scored off the first three overs of their response that in the end saw them only fall short by two maximum blows.

After winning the toss, Holder inserted the Knight Riders but might well have soon regretted the decision as he saw his bowlers dispatched to all parts of Warner Park.

An opening stand of 114 between Munro and Alex Hales was broken in the ninth over but by then the platform was well and truly set for a monster score.

Player of the match Munro was particularly brutal down the ground, hitting both pace and spin back past the bowlers as he peppered the hoardings. ​

The Kiwi batter eventually fell swatting a Holder short ball to Rilee Rossouw at extra cover but by then the Knight Riders had amassed 213 runs and Munro had eclipsed Nicholas Pooran’s 102* against Barbados in the 2023 CPL to claim the Trinidad Franchise’s highest individual score.

In doing so the New Zealander also became only the second overseas player, alongside Faf fu Plessis, to score two CPL hundreds.

The Knight Riders joined Guyana Amazon Warriors at the top of the table with one win from one while the Patriots have chalked up two defeats after victory in their own first game.