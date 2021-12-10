Magnitude 4.8 earthquake recorded in Caribbean

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was recorded in the vicinity of three islands in the Caribbean, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Guadeloupe.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) said it occurred today around 8:58 am local time at a depth of 21 kilometres.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the quake struck:

106 km N of Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis

164 km NW of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda

262 km NW of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe

Persons who commented on the UWI Seismic Research Centre’s Facebook page reported the quake as being felt in Saint Martin/St Maarten, Anguilla, St Barts, St Eustatius and St Kitts.