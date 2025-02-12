‘Let all hell break out’: Trump threatens to cancel Hamas and Gaza ceasefire if remaining hostages are not released by deadline

Donald Trump has threatened to cancel the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, if the latter does not release all remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza by midday on Saturday.

Although the president acknowledged that such a decision would be up to Israel, he issued a defiant response when questioned by reporters at the White House on Monday (10 February).

The president said: “As far as I’m concerned, if all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12 noon, I think it’s an appropriate time, I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out.”