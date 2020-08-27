Keeping Virus Out of St Kitts-Nevis is First Priority, says Dr Martin

Former St Kitts Chief Medical Officer Dr Patrick Martin says keeping the virus out of St Kitts-Nevis is our top priority.

Speaking on the popular Freedom Issues program on Friday, Dr Martin pointed out that the reopening of the borders will pose a challenge to the Government of St Kitts-Nevis.

He said protocols and capacities have to be covered before the reopening.

On the question of making a timely report and giving precise information to the General Public about the arrival of the two cruise vessels at Port Zante, former Deputy Prime Minister Sam Condor was of the view that this should have been done more expeditiously.

Former Tourism Minister and Minister of National Security Dwyer Astaphan also weighed in on the presence of the boats in St Kitts-Nevis.

He felt that the country should have been more adequately informed and given the delay, the country should have been given the reasons for the review and subsequent approval by the Team Unity Government