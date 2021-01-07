Joel Embiid, Sixers heap praise upon Seth Curry after win over Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to get a win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night despite Bradley Beal going off for a career-high 60 points. They were able to hold them off thanks to the heroics of Joel Embiid, but also, Seth Curry had himself a helluva game as well.

Curry finished with 28 points and he shot 6-for-7 from deep, but he also put the ball on the floor and he finished a variety of layups and floaters. He also had three assists and he worked the two-man game with the big fella very well in the win.

Being able to have the ability to light it up from deep as well as put the ball on the floor and contribute is something that is very valuable for this team. Especially around stars as unique as Embiid and Ben Simmons.

“He’s been great,” said Embiid. “He’s doing his job. I don’t know if he ever misses. He started the game 6-for-6 from 3. That was a great pickup. I give a lot of credit to Daryl (Morey) for making it happen. Obviously, with the guys that we have around this year, it’s a little easier than it has been. It’s easier for me, it’s easier for Ben, it’s easier for everybody. The ball moves, everybody shares the ball, shooters shoot, and we all dominate.”

The two-man game is something that interests coach Doc Rivers. The fact that they are able to run that so smoothly is something that is going to be a big factor down the stretch of the season and in the playoffs.

“Yeah, and I said this earlier, Seth is a terrific pick-and-roll player,” said Rivers. “He puts the ball on the floor and he makes great decisions. He knows he has a cannon, so he knows people are running out at him out of control, and he can always pump fake and put it on the floor. One of our better plays was the pick-and-roll play with Joel and Seth. We trust him a lot with the ball.”

Curry has said in the past that he wants to be known as more than just a shooter, but for him, this is not anything new for his career. He has been doing this all along.

“Honestly, it’s no different than what I’ve been my whole life, my whole career,” Curry explained. “Using my shot and being able to do other stuff off of that. I know the respect I’m gonna get whenever I catch the ball and look at the rim. For me to be a threat at all times, I’ve gotta be able to put the ball on the floor and be a great passer as well out of that.”

The Sixers will now move on to face the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday as they look to continue their hot play. They have won five in a row now and they will want to keep the winning ways going.