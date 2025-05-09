Jamaica’s John Campbell among candidates to captain West Indies Test team

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Barbadian all-rounder Roston Chase, Trinidadian wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva and Jamaica Scorpions captain John Campbell, are reportedly among six candidates shortlisted for the captaincy of the West Indies Test team.

According to reports, Campbell, Chase and Da Silva along with Jomel Warrican and newcomers Tevin Imlach and Justin Greaves have been identified as the best persons to lead the team, following the decision by former captain Kraigg Brathwaite to step down.

In a voice note making the rounds on social media by veteran cricket commentator Andrew Mason, host of the popular Mason and Guest radio show, he claimed that all six players had already been interviewed for the position.

Reports also indicate that officials from Cricket West Indies (CWI) are set to meet soon to make a final decision.

The 33-year-old Chase is the most experienced of the candidates, having played 49 Test matches since making his debut against India in 2016.

He has scored 2265 runs at an average of 26.33, inclusive of five centuries and 11 half centuries.

Chase has also taken 85 wickets at an economy rate of 3.45.

Da Silva has played in 33 Tests and had been the West Indies’ first choice wicketkeeper in recent years, until he was dropped in place of Imlach on the West Indies tour of Pakistan in January.

He has scored 1238 runs at an average of 24.76 with one century and five half centuries.

Campbell, one of the two captains at the centre of last year’s CG United Super50 Cup debacle, has featured in 20 Tests, where he has scored 888 runs at an average of 26.11 with three half centuries.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Warrican has played 19 Test matches and taken 73 wickets at an economy rate at 3.05.

The Barbadian starred with both bat and ball on the tour of Pakistan, which helped the visitors register their first Test win on Pakistan soil in over 30 years on their way to tying the series 1-1.

Meanwhile, Greaves and Imlach have played a combined eight Test matches for the West Indies, but are considered to be two of the bright young players in the region.