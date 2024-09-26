HOPE AND HETMYER TAKE WARRIORS TO VICTORY

Guyana Amazon Warriors helped their chances of securing a top two finish in the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) by inflicting a 47 run defeat on Barbados Royals. The Royals would have been hopeful for a top of the table finish too given their earlier form in the competition but a third defeat for them in recent matches means they may have to settle for third or fourth place and a harder path to the title.

Royals captain Rovman Powell won the toss on what looked a fantastic batting wicket and opted to insert the opposition. The pitch was conducive to stroke-play and despite the early loss of Rahmanullah Gurbaz the Warriors cashed in, posting an imposing 219/8 off their 20 overs.

At one point, when Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer were in full flow and displaying some mouth-watering strokeplay it very much looked like a bigger total would be in the offing for the Warriors but after the two experienced hands fell before the end (for 71 off 37 balls and 57 off 34 balls respectively) the Royals managed to peg the defending champions back in the final five overs. Maheesh Theeskhana the pick of the Royals bowlers with an economical and wicket-taking spell of 3/15.

So consistent in the earlier stages of the competition, the Royals’ batting card failed to fire in response. Moeen Ali pinned talisman Quinton de Kock lbw for 35 and Imran Tahir sprinting off into the outfield in customary celebration with the key wicket of Powell.

David Miller offered some resistance in the Royals middle order and played some audacious strokes at the back end to take him to a battling half century but wickets continuously fell all around him as the Warriors spin attack used the scoreboard pressure to their advantage and piled on the pain. A score of 172/9 at the close meant the Royals finished comfortably short and the Warriors were never in trouble.

Moeen Ali continued his fine tournament with the ball by claiming 2/16 and fellow spinner Gudakesh Motie was more expensive but pocketed three wickets. The Warriors are finding form in both departments as the competition heads into its final phase.

David Miller’s pyrotechnics once the result had effectively been decided meant the final scorecard wasn’t as grim as it could have been for the Royals but they have plenty to put right after a chastening defeat to their fellow title hopefuls.