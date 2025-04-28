Guyana Police Force announces new protocols for handling missing persons cases

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has announced a comprehensive new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at enhancing the response to reports of missing children and vulnerable individuals.

The move underscores the force’s renewed commitment to protecting the nation’s most at-risk citizens with increased urgency, sensitivity, and professionalism.

Under the new guidelines, all missing persons reports must be acted upon immediately, with no mandatory 24-hour waiting period. For cases involving missing children, a “Red Alert” will be issued promptly, triggering a coordinated national response involving multiple agencies.

Special emphasis will be placed on high-risk groups, including children, elderly individuals, and persons with disabilities or other vulnerabilities. Such cases will receive immediate deployment of additional police resources the GPF said.

The GPF has also pledged ongoing collaboration with critical partners such as the Child Care and Protection Agency, the Immigration Department, healthcare institutions, shelters, and other support organizations. The force’s Corporate Communications Unit will also play a vital role, disseminating timely and accurate public notices on missing persons upon approval from the Office of the Commissioner.

Senior police officials, including Divisional Commanders and the Missing Children and Persons Unit (MCPU), will maintain daily oversight of all active missing persons investigations. Heads of the country’s key security services, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief Fire Officer, and Director of Prisons, will be immediately informed in cases involving missing children or other vulnerable individuals the SOP further outlined.

The GPF made it clear that non-compliance with the new procedures will result in administrative review and disciplinary action under the Police Standing Orders and the Police Discipline Act, Chapter 17:01.

In a statement, the force emphasized its unwavering dedication to protecting life and public safety, highlighting that the new SOP reflects a firm and compassionate approach to missing persons investigations.

“We urge members of the public to work closely with us by providing timely information that will aid in the safe recovery of missing persons,” the statement read. “The Guyana Police Force remains committed to serving with professionalism, integrity, and vigilance.”