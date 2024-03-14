Grenada: Disciplinary action for cops over escaped prisoners

An investigation has revealed that human error and negligence played a pivotal role in the escape of three Grenadian prisoners who are charged with the murders of two American sailors, Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister and National Security Minister Dickon Mitchell announced that disciplinary action has been taken against four police officers who were charged this morning with serious offences under the Police Act, ranging from making a false statement, permitting the escape of prisoners and breaches of the Standing Orders.

It has finally been revealed how the prisoners, Ron Mitchell, 30, Atiba Stanisclaus, 25, and Trevon Robertson, 23, escaped from the South St George Police Station on February 18, 2024. On February 26, the trio was slapped with immigration-related charges in St Vincent and the Grenadines after investigations revealed they hijacked a yacht named ‘Simplicity’ that was moored at Grand Anse Beach in Grenada and illegally entered the southwestern coast of SVG. Last week after being deported from SVG to Grenada, the three men were then charged with two counts of capital murder by intentionally causing the death of American Sailors Ralph Hendry and Kathleen Brandel.

The prime minister noted that Police Commissioner Don McKenzie had indicated during a media briefing on February 25, that an investigation would be launched into the circumstances leading to the escape of the prisoners, however from preliminary investigations then, he was satisfied that if the proper standard police protocols were followed, the men should not have escaped.

Mitchell said the investigation has concluded that the pronouncement made by the Police Commissioner remains unchanged.

The investigation has revealed that four individual cells at the police station had secure, functioning locking mechanisms, however, the three prisoners had not been placed inside the individual cells which had the secure locking mechanisms, but at the time of the escape were in a corridor which had a burglar bar that was immediately located outside the locking cells.

This allowed the three prisoners to bend the wrought iron or iron grill that secures the corridor area and to escape. The prime minister said it was therefore clear that had the men been placed in the individual locking cells they would not have escaped or had the opportunity to escape.

Another startling revelation from the investigation was that warnings had been issued two days prior, that the men were high risk and were also a flight risk and based on those warnings, it was even more important all the standard operating procedures be followed to minimise any risk associated with the prisoners being at the police station.

The investigation concluded that there was a failure to heed these crucial alerts and follow standard operating procedures, supervisory negligence and improper shift handover. The prime minister said all these factors contributed to the opportunity presented to the prisoners.

Mitchell, who is the National Security Minister, said he has full confidence in the Commissioner of Police, the executive management of the police and police officers, and expects the leadership of the police to be prepared to hold the institution of the police accountable in circumstances where officers fall below the expected standard of behaviour.

As a result of this incident, it has also become clear that leadership at the South St George Police Station is a matter that requires attention. The Top Cop has commissioned an investigation to review the role of the leadership at the station at the time. When that probe is completed, the necessary report will be submitted to the Public Service Commission to carry out its function.

This entire episode that has placed the Royal Grenada Police Force under intense public scrutiny has led the Police Commissioner to issue a communication to Divisional Heads about a comprehensive review and assessment of all police cell infrastructure.

It includes the following:

The review and if necessary, the strengthening of outer cell doors of all police stations where cells are located to minimise the risk of unauthorised access.

The implementation of self-contained cell clusters with integrated toilet and bathroom facilities as there are some police stations where there are no toilet facilities immediately near the cells.

Enhanced and comprehensive use of Closed Circuits (CCTV) to cover entrances and exits to cells and the cells themselves will be implemented across all police stations with cells.

The review and assessment of protocols for handling of all prisoners.

The review of protocols for escorting prisoners to and from police stations and courthouses.

Investing in equipment to transport prisoners to and from the courtrooms, prisons and police stations.

The development of a classification system for prisoners based on risk profile.

Prime Minister Mitchell said many of the police stations in Grenada should not even be police stations because of their conditions. He noted some have deteriorated significantly over the years, the buildings are old and lack modern amenities even for civilian use, much less prisoners. He said this was a result of the failure of the State over decades to invest and address the infrastructure circumstances in which the police find themselves working, The State will now have to invest in the physical infrastructure.

The prime minister said while emotions are high from the public concerning the State of crime and the response of police, citizens should not malign, hinder, or disrespect the police.

He stated this as he also expressed disappointment that in the very week the three prisoners escaped from the South St George Police Station, another prisoner, Lyvon Date, also escaped from police custody while attending the Grenville Magistrate Court. Date, who is charged with capital murder is considered dangerous. Police have been conducting searches to apprehend him and there is also a reward of EC$5,000 for information leading to his recapture.

The prime minister reminded citizens of Grenada that it is their obligation to assist the police with any information pertaining to Mr Date. He also cautioned persons who may be inclined to assist persons on the run to desist from doing so and to come forward with information they have.