Grandmother Issues Heart-Wrenching Plea for Help in Locating Missing Granddaughter

In a desperate appeal for public assistance, a grandmother has made a poignant request for help in finding her 15-year-old granddaughter, Vincia Cannegieter, who has been missing since August 16, 2024. Vincia was last seen at the New Horizons Rehabilitation Center, where she had been staying.

The grandmother, Shirley Walters, expressed her deep concern and frustration, claiming that she was not informed by the facility that Vincia had run away. “I don’t really know what’s going on but it’s almost two weeks now I’ve been hearing on the street that she is missing and nobody called me” she said in a statement.

Vincia, described as 5ft 3″ tall, dark complexion with brown eyes and long natural hair was reported missing from the center under circumstances that remain unclear. The grandmother has urged anyone with information about Vincia’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in her safe return.

The New Horizons Rehabilitation Center has yet to provide a detailed statement regarding the incident, but Freedom Fm understands that the authorities have been notified and are actively involved in the search. Local law enforcement is working to gather information and follow leads to locate Vincia.

Community members are being asked to share any relevant information they may have and to keep an eye out for the missing teenager. Those with tips or sightings are encouraged to contact their nearest police station immediately.

The grandmother’s plea highlights the urgent need for public awareness and vigilance in locating Vincia and ensuring her safe return home. Photos of Vincia are posted to Freedom Fm’s Facebook page.