Further easing of Covid-19 travelling restrictions

The Cabinet took the decision this week to lessen restrictions which governed travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

All persons entering Antigua and Barbuda effective April 13 2022, shall be allowed to enter without vaccination subject to any evidence regarding any new variant.

However, unvaccinated persons are required to submit to a PCR Test, no more than 4 days old, before boarding their flight to Antigua – a rule which was already in place for nationals and residents of Antigua and Barbuda.

The lifting of the restriction now extends to tourists, visitors and in-transit passengers.