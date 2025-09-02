Friars Bay Bars Face Closure Order, Prompting Public Concern and Legal Pushback

Friars Bay is drawing national attention, as several well-known beachfront bars have received formal requests to cease operations — a move that has sparked significant public interest and concern.

A letter dated August 22nd, 2025, purported to be from the Attorney General’s Chambers was sent to legal representatives of The Shipwreck Bar, The Godfather Bar, and The Discovery Bar, describing the establishments as “unauthorized” and instructing them to cease operations and remove all structures by August 30th.

The letter, which has been widely circulated on social media, cites the National Conservation and Environment Protection Act, as well as potential breaches of business and tax regulations. It also outlines consequences for non-compliance, including possible legal action and removal of structures.

Despite the deadline, reports confirm that all three bars remained open as of Sunday, August 31st, serving both locals and visitors.

These beachside establishments have been part of the local tourism scene for decades, known for their relaxed atmosphere and cultural charm. The situation has raised questions about land use, environmental protection, and the future of small businesses in the area.

There has also been public discussion regarding possible development interests, including unconfirmed reports of a luxury hotel project in the vicinity. However, government officials have not made any formal announcements regarding new developments at Friars Bay.

Legal representatives for the bar operators have indicated that the businesses intend to challenge the directive and seek clarification on the legal grounds of the government’s actions.