Extra officers patrol Anguilla after cemetery murders

The police presence across Anguilla will be beefed up during the festive season to provide islanders with a sense of security following yesterday’s double murder at the Sandy Ground Cemetery.

A release from Governor Julia Crouch’s office announced the development following a meeting of the National Security Council last evening.

The Governor’s Office said investigations into the double murder, which took place at a funeral, are ongoing and “police are actively and robustly pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and remain keen to hear from any members of the public with information.”

The identities of the murder victim were not revealed but police said they were an 18-year-old man and a 74-year-old man.

Several persons were also injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, Anguillans have been advised to avoid going to the Sandy Ground Cemetery as the area was designated as a crime scene and is currently under investigation.

“We are diligently working to gather evidence and information related to the incident,” the Royal Anguilla Police Force said.

“In light of this, we kindly request all members of the public to be mindful of the situation and to refrain from entering or moving any cordons or barriers that have been put in place. These cordons are there to ensure the crime scene’s integrity and facilitate the investigative process.”

Police thanked islanders for their understanding as they noted it is important that the crime scene remains undisturbed so their investigation can be thorough and accurate.