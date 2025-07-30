EU ranked second-largest destination for Caribbean exports, says ambassador

ST JAMES, Jamaica — European Union (EU) Ambassador to Jamaica, Erja Askola, has revealed that last year the EU was ranked the second-largest destination for regional exports, behind only the United States (US).

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the fourth Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on Tuesday evening, Askola stressed that while the EU is often seen in the Caribbean primarily as a development partner, it is also a strong trade and investment partner.

“In the wider Caribbean region, the EU is also ranked as [the] number two trading partner,” she revealed.

“Under our trade partnership, it’s not only about exporting; you can also buy from Europe many high-quality inputs and goods that will help you and that can help you improve your productivity and competitiveness. I’m talking about machinery, equipment, fertilisers, chemicals, vehicles, and I’m talking about pharmaceuticals and many other products and goods. Most of these goods can be exported into Jamaica at reduced tariff rates or no tariffs at all,” she added.

She reiterated that the EU is the most open market for Caribbean goods, with no tariffs or quotas on exports from countries that benefit from the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), and affirmed that this important trade arrangement will remain unchanged.

“This is a significant partnership that will continue in these terms; it will not be unilaterally changed,” she guaranteed.

“I’m pleased to see that this event, this forum, has become a truly strategic platform for those who are seeking to do business in this beautiful region. We need platforms like this,” she added.