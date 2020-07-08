England name squad for #raisethebat first Test against West Indies

Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to become the 81st England men’s Test captain on Wednesday after it was confirmed earlier in the week that he will replace Yorkshire’s Joe Root as captain. Root, who has returned to Sheffield to be at the birth of his second child, left the secure bubble in Southampton earlier this week. He will self-isolate for seven days before joining up with the squad ahead of the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford starting on 16 July.

England National Cricket Selectors have named a 13-strong squad for the first #raisethebat Test match against West Indies at Ageas Bowl starting on Wednesday 8 July 2020. Nine players will remain at the Ageas Bowl as Test reserves.

England Men’s Test Squad

Ben Stokes (Durham) Captain

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Dominic Bess (Somerset)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Rory Burns (Surrey)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Joe Denly (Kent)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Dom Sibley (Warwickshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Test Reserves

James Bracey (Gloucestershire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Ben Foakes (Surrey)

Dan Lawrence (Essex)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Olly Stone (Warwickshire)

#raisethebat Three-match Test Series:

1st Test: England v West Indies, July 8-12, Ageas Bowl, Southampton

2nd Test: England v West Indies, July 16-20, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3rd Test: England v West Indies, July 24-28, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester