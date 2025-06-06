Elon Musk says Trump is ‘in the Epstein files’ which is why they haven’t been made public

Elon Musk has claimed that Donald Trump “is in the Epstein files” and that’s “the real reason” they have not been released as the tech mogul launched several public attacks against the president.

“Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk posted on X. “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

He followed up shortly after: “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

Musk also shared NBC footage of Trump and Epstein at a party together in 1992, simply captioned with a raised eyebrow emoji.

The president and the billionaire traded blows on social media in a very public breakdown of their relationship. The barbs came after Musk’s departure as a special advisor to the government, and his brief time running the Department of Government Efficiency.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

“Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!“ the president wrote before Musk dropped the claim about the Epstein files.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

Days after leaving his role as Special Advisor to the Trump administration, as figurehead of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, Musk lashed out at the president’s “big beautiful bill,” calling it “pork-filled” and “an abomination.” Trump had previously taken the high road on the issue.

Earlier on Thursday, during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the president told reporters he was “very disappointed” with his former “first buddy.” Trump was asked about his former advisor’s recent comments against the spending bill working its way through Congress.

Trump also claimed that during the presidential election he could have won the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania without Musk’s help.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk shot back on X. “Such ingratitude,” he added in a separate post.

The delay in releasing the Epstein files has infuriated MAGA.

Attorney General Pam Bondi released the “first phase” of declassified files on February 27 related to the late sex offender. She invited MAGA online personalities to the White House to see the files for themselves, but the binders contained information that had already been released to the public.

At a briefing last month, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked when the bulk of the files would be released. She said she didn’t have a “specific timeline.”

In January 2024, Trump posted on Truth Social that he “was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his ‘stupid island.’”

Trump previously said he had known Epstein for 15 years and called him in “terrific guy” in 2002, before allegations about the financier surfaced.

The president was previously named in court filings in a lawsuit brought by the late Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life earlier this year, against Ghislane Maxwell. There were no accusations of wrongdoing against Trump.

Other mentions of Trump in the documents did not accuse him of any illegality, but claimed he and Epstein were on good terms.

Epstein, who had a number of high-profile friends and acquaintances – including Trump, former president Bill Clinton, and celebrities like Prince Andrew – died in a New York jail in 2019 where he was being held on sex trafficking charges. He had previously been jailed after pleading guilty in Florida to procuring a girl below the age of 18 for prostitution.