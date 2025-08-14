Dr. Hanley Hails Passage of Special Sustainability Zone Authorization Bill as A Major Step in Economic Diversification

Deputy Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher One (1), Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, has welcomed the successful passage of the Special Sustainability Zones Authorisation Bill, 2025, calling it a bold step in diversifying Saint Kitts and Nevis’ economy and creating new opportunities for the people of the Federation.

Dr. Hanley described the legislation as a forward-thinking move that will attract sustainable, high-quality investment; promote responsible construction and development; and expand job prospects.

“Madam Speaker, the Bill is the government’s attempt to continue the economic diversification of Saint Kitts and Nevis,” said Dr. Hanley. “It is important for me, Madam Speaker, to support because it provides another option for development which will be supporting and promoting construction and development that is on the ground.”

He further emphasised that the Bill reflects the Federation’s commitment to sustainable development guided by its seven pillars, and will empower both the federal government and Nevis to pursue transformative large-scale projects.

“It also is an indication, Madam Speaker, that we are saying to the world that we are open for business and the government, of course, is using and looking for any opportunity for new investment to drive growth and economic expansion,” he added.

Referencing global examples like the Dubai International Financial Centre, Dr. Hanley expressed confidence that Special Sustainability Zones could deliver similar transformative benefits to Saint Kitts and Nevis. He praised the meticulous work of the Attorney General and the legislative drafting team, noting that the bill answers key questions while protecting the nation’s long-term interests.

Dr. Hanley reaffirmed that the legislation will strengthen the Federation’s economic foundation, open doors for investors committed to sustainability, and ensure that citizens benefit from responsible development for generations to come.