Dominica: PM Skerrit defends stewardship of ruling party 70 years after its formation

ROSEAU, Dominica, Jun 2 CMC – The ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) is celebrating its 70th anniversary with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit reiterating his administration’s adherence to democratic rule and improved socio-economic conditions.

“On the occasion of the anniversary of the Dominica Labour Party, I proudly affirm our unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, transparency, and the rule of law. “Our party believes that true progress is only possible in a society where every voice is heard, where freedom of expression is respected, and where the rights of all citizens— regardless of political affiliation—are protected,” Skerrit told a DLP rally in Dublanc, a village on the west coast of the island on Sunday night.

He told the rally, which was also addressed by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, that over the past 25 years his administration “has worked diligently to strengthen democratic institutions, uphold the constitution, and ensure that elections are free, fair, and credible.

“We have supported the independence and integrity of our judiciary, promoted accountability through various oversight bodies, and encouraged active civic participation. Our commitment to open dialogue and inclusivity has been demonstrated through community consultations, town hall meetings, and partnerships with civil society organizations.”

But Skerrit said that it is important to recognize that democracy is not the absence of disagreement, but the ability to manage differences respectfully and constructively

“While some voices may seek to paint a picture of democracy under siege, we must look at the facts, continued peaceful elections, vibrant political engagement, and a society where citizens freely exercise their rights” Skerrit said as he brushed aside calls from the opposition elements for Mottley, the current chairman of the 15-member regional integration movement, CARICOM, not to participate in the activities marking the occasion.

“She braved a firestorm of criticism from angry members of the Electoral Reform Coalition and their social media colleagues in the region to be with us on our 70th birthday.

“They said she is not welcome in Dominica because celebrating with her Labour Party comrades in Dominica while she is Chair of CARICOM amounts to interference in Dominica’s internal affairs that violates the CARICOM charter. Straight and plain, unadulterated foolishness,” Skerrit said, thanking Mottley, “for sharing this landmark event and stirring the thoughts and energies of the family of Labour, gathered here at Dublanc, as well as those locked in across Dominica, the region and the world.”

The ERC had written a four-page letter to Mottley calling on her not to attend the rally, saying it is “highly inappropriate” for her to do so given that she is currently the chairman of the 15-member regional integration grouping, CARICOM.

In the letter copied to the CARICOM Secretary General, Dr Carla Barnett, the ERC chairman, Johnson Boston, said Mottley would be addressing an event less than three months after the government “bulldozed electoral legislation in the House of Assembly, and declared citizens’ right to protest as patently illegal”.

Boston recalled that last January, the ERC wrote to Mottley in her capacity as CARICOM chairman, “appealing for CARICOM’s intervention in persuading the Government of Dominica to respect the rights of citizens to free and fair elections. Your response to us was dismissive.

“Never in the 53 years of CARICOM has a sitting Chairman participated in a partisan political rally: it appears that you are prepared to set the precedent in the Commonwealth of Dominica, where the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has been in office for more than 25 years amidst wide condemnation of fraudulent election contexts.”

Skerrit told the rally that at 70, the DLP “remains dedicated to developing a united Dominica, where all citizens can come together beyond political divides to build a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous nation.

“We welcome constructive criticism and encourage all Dominicans to participate actively in our democracy, knowing that our government is accountable to you, the people. In this spirit of unity, we call on every Dominican to rise above partisanship, to embrace dialogue over division, and to reaffirm our shared commitment to democratic values that have been the foundation of our nation’s progress,” he added.

In his address, Skerrit, who has been head of the government since 2004, said that DLP has served in government for 18 years from 1961 to 1979 and for 25 years from 2000 to 2025 a total of 43 years, 61 percent of our time in the political life of Dominica. This makes us the most loved and trusted political party in modern Dominican history.

“At 70, we are well aware of our duty to our young people to give them hope and opportunities to learn and equip themselves for the life ahead. Accordingly, the Labour Party government will resist the calls to “slam the door in the faces of the NEP workers”.

“We will not stop subsidizing businesses that provide training and mentorship in work ethics to our youth. We are purposefully equipping them for emerging industries, with initiatives like the Youth Entrepreneurship Hubs and the Dominica Youth Business Trust.

“I will not give up on our young people. We are working to expand the economy. We are working on creating new and lasting job opportunities. To this end, we are equipping our youth for emerging industries, with initiatives like the Youth Entrepreneurship Hubs and the Dominica Youth Business Trust.”

Skerrit said that there had been significant development in Dominica, including the construction of an international airport, hotel development, modern health facilities and the development of the geothermal sector.

“Geothermal was only what we read on Google and in the Oxford Dictionary. But in Dominica today, in 2025, geothermal is a fast-approaching reality. Geothermal is hope; geothermal is sustainable living in these times of grave uncertainty,” he told the hundreds of supporters that had gathered in the west coast village.

But he acknowledged that, especially over the past 10 years, it has become significantly more expensive to operate in the global community, and that is a reality for governments, countries, and people all around the world without exception

“At 70, we have the advantage of engaging the people-centered governance approach that has served us so well to tackle this issue and explore the options for speedy resolution. I shop, you shop, visitors shop…everybody in this country buys groceries and other essentials. I do not think that a solid case can be made against the retail sector in Dominica for jacking up prices.”

Skerrit said that generally, he believes that prices in Dominica are on par, “given our size, our distance from source and the overheads associated with running a business in this day and age.

“I want us to manage prices in Dominica because I know that employers, and the government are the largest in Dominica, cannot afford out-of-whack salary increases in this unstable global environment

“So, I hear you when you tell me about high prices, but I want to break it down and see how, as a people, we can cut and contrive. I will see what the Minister of Finance can do, I will see what the shipping agencies can do, I will see what the wholesalers can do. But, very importantly, you, the consumer, will also have to play your part by managing your spending and focusing these days on your needs and not just what you want.”

He said that he proposes in the weeks ahead to convene a very focused consultation on this issue of the cost of living in Dominica “and I will tell you from now, that I will ask the Minister of Finance to deal with it frontally in his next budget address to the nation” scheduled for July.

He said that the DLP of 2025 is focused and defiant in its determination to forge ahead, in spite of the dangerous headwinds that hover around.

“Prime Minister Mottley announced to the people of Barbados a few weeks ago that she would return for another term to help steer her country clear of the social, political and economic icebergs that lie ahead.

“Tonight, she told you about the realities of doing business as small island states in today’s global environment. You see and hear for yourself, every time you turn on the television. We are not concerned with why others do what they do. Our goal is to survive and thrive in spite of what is going on around us,” Skerrit said.

“Three score and ten is the number of years God has given this Labour Party. One score and a quarter is what you have given us consistently since 1999. I understand that in your eyes, this Dominica Labour Party must earn the right to another term. I understand that you are looking to us to address and resolve our shortcomings, because, deep down, I know you love your Labour Party.

“I am here to say to you tonight, we shall not disappoint you. We have a clear vision and a clear plan for moving this country forward. I am still the captain of this ship, and I will do what is necessary to calm the waters. Sometimes when we are in flight, the pilot must go beyond the designated altitude to minimise turbulence,” Skerrit told supporters.