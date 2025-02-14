Department of Environment Hosts Training on Understanding the SUP Ban

The Department of Environment recently conducted an important workshop training session entitled “Understanding the SUP Ban” for the Customs and Excise Unit. This session, held at the Customs and Excise Unit’s facility on 4th February, was designed to equip officers with the necessary knowledge and tools to effectively enforce the ban on Single-Use Plastics (SUPs).

The workshop was attended by senior officers from the Customs and Excise Unit, as well as representatives from the Department of Environment, who organized the event.

The Single-Use Plastic Ban represents a significant commitment by the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to reduce plastic waste and promote environmental conservation. Announced on March 27th by the Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, this initiative involves a three-phase ban targeting various single-use plastics throughout 2025.

This training underscores the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability and adherence to regulatory requirements. During the session, participants engaged with critical aspects of the SUP ban, including the identification of prohibited items, understanding exemptions, and ensuring compliance with established regulations. Led by experts from the Department of Environment, the presentation provided officers with valuable insights into effective enforcement strategies and collaborative best practices.

This collaboration plays a vital role in enhancing the federation’s capacity to regulate and enforce the SUP ban effectively. By improving officer awareness and providing practical resources, the Department of Environment aims to facilitate the seamless implementation of the ban, thus fostering a more sustainable environment.