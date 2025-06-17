Child dies in house fire, three others hospitalized with severe burns

A five-year-old child died Monday from injuries sustained in a house fire that left three other toddlers hospitalized with severe burns, prompting a criminal investigation by local authorities.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) launched its probe following the tragic incident on Rupert Dean Lane, where four children suffered extensive burns in a bedroom fire that occurred while they were under the care of a relative.

Police were alerted to the situation at approximately 12:45pm Monday when hospital personnel at Princess Margaret Hospital contacted authorities about four children being treated in the trauma room for severe burn injuries.

According to reports, the children’s mother had left her four toddlers in the care of a relative while she sought assistance from a government institution. The relative allegedly fell asleep and awoke to discover the children had been burned and the bedroom was partially engulfed in flames.

All four children sustained extensive burns to various parts of their bodies and were immediately transported to the hospital for emergency medical treatment. Despite medical efforts, the five-year-old child succumbed to his injuries.

The three surviving children remain hospitalized as they receive continued medical care for their injuries. Their current conditions have not been disclosed by authorities.