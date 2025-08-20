Chase And Kings Close Out Thriller

Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots were involved in a last ball thriller in game six of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in Basseterre. A brilliant debut innings from Breakout League pick Navin Bidaisee saw the Patriots stay in contention throughout a tight run chase as they attempted to haul down the Kings total of 200/8.

The match went down to the final delivery with Bidaisee and the Patriots requiring four to win off David Wiese’s last ball. Wiese nailed his yorker for most of the over but missed his length slightly off the crucial delivery to put one in the slot. Navin duly bunted down towards the boundary at long off only for the towering Tim David to pull off an ice-veined catch to give Kings victory by three runs and break Patriot hearts in the process.

Roston Chase was named player of the match for scoring 61 off 38 deliveries with the bat and cementing an all-round performance with 2/27 with the ball, his wily spin economical as ever and pocketing the wickets of Rilee Rossouw and Patriots skipper Jason Holder.

“It was a bit nerve-racking!” said Chase post-match. “I think we made it a hard victory. I thought we could have won it a bit more outright, but I’m still grateful for the two points.”

With the momentum shifting back and forth all match it was a bitter pill for the Patriots to lose at the last after Bidaisee played such a spectacular maiden CPL innings to finish with scoring 50 runs off just 36 balls to see the game go right down to the wire.

The loss sees the Patriots with just one win in four matches and three defeats on the bounce. The Kings head to the top of the CPL table on net run rate despite their first match against the Falcons being abandoned due to rain.