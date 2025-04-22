Caribbean churches mourn Pope Francis

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Belize City and Belmopan will hold a memorial mass to commemorate the passing of Pope Francis.

The mass is scheduled for Monday, April 28, at 6:00 pm at the Holy Redeemer Cathedral in Belize City.

The clergy extended condolences to all Catholics and persons impacted by the death of Pope Francis.

The Diocese of Roseau also extended condolences on the passing of Pope Francis as more churches across the region express deep sorrow at the loss. A statement from the church said the Pope was “a constant voice urging nations and peoples to foster peace.”

The Archdiocese of Castries wrote, “We have lost a true shepherd, a man of incomparable depth and unwavering commitment to Christ.”

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy.

He made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday — a day before his death — to bless thousands of people in St Peter’s Square, drawing wild cheers and applause.

Beforehand, he met briefly with US Vice President JD Vance.

Francis performed the blessing from the same loggia where he was introduced to the world on March 13, 2013 as the 266th pope.