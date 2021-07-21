Calamitous! Windies flounder to 133- run defeat to Australia despite Walsh five-for 39

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AFP) — Australia’s pacers demolished the West Indies batting line-up to claim a comprehensive 133-run victory on the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method in the rain-affected first One-Day International of a three-match series against the West Indies at Kensington Oval in Barbados yesterday.

After stand-in Captain Alex Carey led from the front with a top score of 67 to lift his side to 252 for nine batting first, only his Caribbean counterpart Kieron Pollard (56) stood firm against the tourists’ faster bowlers as the home side were routed for 123 off 26.2 overs in reply.

Set a revised target of 257 in a match reduced to 49 overs per side, West Indies were reduced to 27 for six with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood sharing the wickets. It took Mitchell Marsh to end a 67-run stand between Pollard and Alzarri Joseph, opening the door for Starc to finish the job with a haul of five for 48.

That came after leg-spinner Hayden Walsh led the West Indies bowling effort with figures of five for 39, triggering a late slide when he broke a 104-run fifth wicket partnership between Carey and Ashton Turner (49).

SCOREBOARD

Australia (49 overs)

J Philippe b Hosein 39

B McDermott c Holder b Joseph 28

M Marsh c wkpr Pooran b Joseph 20

M Henriques c Joseph b Hosein 7

A Carey b Walsh 67

A Turner c Lewis b Walsh 49

M Wade c Hetmyer b Walsh 3

M Starc c Hosein b Walsh 8

A Zampa not out 12

W Agar stpd wkpr Pooran b Walsh 9

J Hazlewood not out 1

Extras (b-4, w-5) 9

Total (49 overs, 9 wkts) 252

Fall of wickets: 1-51 (Philippe), 2-80 (Marsh), 3-99

(Henriques), 4-114 (McDermott), 5-218 (Carey),

6-219 (Turner), 7-229 (Starc), 8-229 (Wade), 9-247

(Agar)

Bowling: S Cottrell 8-0-45-0 (1w), J Holder 8-0-49-

0 (1w), A Hosein 10-1-50-2, J Mohammed 3-0-25-

0, A Joseph 10-0-40-2 (2w), H Walsh 10-0-39-5

(1w)

West Indies (target 257)

E Lewis c and b Starc 0

S Hetmyer c and b Hazlewood 11

J Mohammed b Starc 2

D Bravo c Marsh b Hazlewood 2

N Pooran lbw Starc 0

K Pollard c Turner b Starc 56

J Holder c Zampa b Hazlewood 0

A Joseph b Marsh 17

H Walsh c wkpr Carey b Zampa 20

A Hosein lbw Starc 0

S Cottrell not out 4

Extras (lb-3, w-7, nb-1) 11

Total (26.2 overs, all out) 123

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Lewis), 2-4 (Mohammed),

3-18 (Hetmyer), 4-19 (Pooran), 5-23 (Bravo),

6-27 (Holder), 7-95 (Joseph), 8-98 (Pollard), 9-98

(Hosein), 10-123 (Walsh)

Bowling: M Starc 8-1-48-5 (2w), J Hazlewood 6-1-

11-3, A Zampa 3.2-0-39-1, W Agar 6-1-15-0 (1w,

1nb), M Marsh 3-0-7-1 (3w)

Result: Australia won by 133 runs (DLS)

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Gregory Brathwaite

(BAR)

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson