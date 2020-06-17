Borders Remain Closed in St Kitts, While Other Caribbean Nations Begin to Reopen

Your browser don't support audio player

While St Kitts and Nevis continues to relax restrictions put in place to combat the spread of Covid 19 in the federation Prime Minister Dr Hon. Timothy Harris has indicated that the borders of St. Kitts & Nevis remain closed to commercial traffic by air and sea to prevent and/or delay the possibility of importing new cases of COVID-19 to the Federation.

During a recent national broadcast Dr Harris revealed that a coordinated effort is being made with regional and international partners to determine the opportune time at which to open the borders.

On May 18, it was announced that all 15 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the Federation have successfully recovered and there have been 0 deaths to date. As of Wednesday, June 10, a total of 417 persons have been sampled and tested for COVID-19, 15 of whom tested positive with 402 persons tested negative and 0 test results pending. 13 persons are currently quarantined in a government facility while 0 persons are quarantined at home and 0 persons are in isolation. A total of 829 persons have been released from quarantine.

However, with economies heavily dependent on tourism, other Caribbean Islands have reopened their borders to commercial flights.

As of June 1, the U.S. Virgin Islands—comprising St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas—started to welcome back leisure travelers, according to commissioner of tourism Joseph Boschulte. The U.S. territory has managed to keep its Coronavirus numbers low with 72 reported cases of COVID-19 on the islands and 6 related deaths per data from Johns Hopkins University.

Visitors no longer have to follow 14-day quarantine orders if they pass standard temperature checks and health screenings upon arrival. U.S. citizens are able to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands without a passport, but non-U.S. citizens will be held to the same government-mandated entry restrictions for entering the United States from any foreign destination. For the current airlift to the USVI from the continental United States, the tourism board is updating a Google document with relevant flight details.

Antigua resumed flights from the United States on June 4, with daily American Airlines flights from Miami starting on that date. New York flights via JetBlue are expected to resume by July and via American Airlines in October. To be allowed into the country, travelers will need to wear masks in public spaces and provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival at the airport. They will also need to complete a Health Declaration Form and a Traveler Accommodation Form (to assist with contact tracing if necessary). Health screenings including temperature checks and a rapid antigen test will also take place upon arrival at the airport. Currently, there is no costs for these tests.

So far, there have been only 26 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 3 deaths in Antigua, according to Johns Hopkins University’s official count. To protect locals and travelers, the government is implementing new processes, including building in breaks for taxi drivers to wash their hands at hotels after dropping off passengers.

St. Lucia has recorded only 19 cases of Coronavirus and no deaths and from June 4, that country began a phased approach to reopening tourism and started welcoming flights into Hewanorra International Airport from the United States only. However, American Airlines won’t resume its service from the United States to St. Lucia until July.

In order to protect locals and visitors during Phase 1, the government requires all visitors to present certified proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of boarding their flights and undergo temperature checks upon arrival. Travelers will be required to wear face masks and follow social-distancing measures during their stay on the island. Around 1,500 hotel rooms are slated to open in early June, once a new COVID-19 certification process for sanitation and social distancing is completed.

Jamaica reopened its borders to international tourists once again on June 15. American Airlines flights from Miami and Charlotte to Jamaica have resumed, as well as United flights from Newark, Delta flights from Atlanta, and Air Canada flights from Toronto.

Upon arrival, international tourists will be subjected to health screenings, including temperature checks and symptoms observation. However, COVID-19 tests will only be administered voluntarily to visitors with elevated temperatures or showing other symptoms. Those who are deemed high risk enough to warrant a test at the airport will be asked to self-quarantine at their hotel until the results are available.

St. Bart’s opens for tourism June 22, Bahamas will reopen on July 1, Aruba will reopen to U.S. travelers on July 10, while Turks and Caicos will reopen on July 22.