Big vibes alert, St. Kitts and Nevis!

UK producer Lukeboi has sampled the soulful vocals of our very own Kervin “Infamus” Benjamin from his hit track “HER”—and the result is a brand-new R&B jam titled “Caution”, featuring rising UK star Tiana Raya (courtesy of 528 Music Global).

Now here’s where you come in.

Calling all singers, rappers, lyricists, and creatives across SKN!

The second verse of “Caution” is wide open— and we want to hear YOU on it.

As part of a creative initiative led by Executive

Producers Osiki “OjoSound” Ojo, Michelle

Escoffery, and Ambassador of Culture and Creativity Kervin Benjamin, a nationwide competition and bootcamp is launching to spotlight homegrown talent.

Here’s how to get involved:

• Download the track from Freedom FM’s website starting April 14th https://on.soundcloud.com/nTCr9uRDNk7fKPx8A

• Write & record your own verse (no need for studio quality—just bring the vibes!)

• Send your entry + a performance video to: info@528musicglobal.com

• Deadline: April 28th

12 artists will be selected—6 from St. Kitts and 6 from Nevis—to join exclusive bootcamps, receive mentorship, and build connections in the music industry.

Don’t sleep on this!

Bring your fire. Bring your story. Bring your sound.

Let’s show the world what SKN talent is made of!

Insta handles.

Infamus https://shorturl.at/lN49M

Tiana Raya https://shorturl.at/rmskv

528MusicGlobal https://shorturl.at/LXllu

Lukeboi https://shorturl.at/sxmxL