Barnes Ghaut Homicide Under Police Investigation

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a homicide that occurred on Nevis on the evening of December 27th, 2025, between 8 PM and 9 PM in the Barnes Ghaut area.

Police responded to a report of gunshots heard. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered Glenville “Guma” Sylvester Isles, age fifty-six (56), lying on the ground in front of Spotlight Bar with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. Preliminary investigations indicate that Mr Isles was seated inside the establishment when an unknown assailant approached and fired a single shot before fleeing the area. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. Investigations are ongoing, and updates will be appropriately issued as information becomes available.

The RSCNPF is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that can assist with the investigation to contact the nearest police station or report anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ line at 707.