Arrival of Rhapsody of the Seas Delayed

The arrival of Royal Caribbean Cruise Line’s Rhapsody of the Seas which was scheduled to dock at Port Zante on Wednesday, August 19 has been delayed as health experts consider additional information.

On Monday during a Ministry of Tourism and Ports press conference Minister of Tourism the Hon. Lindsay Grant announced that The government of St Kitts and Nevis has provided approval for two Royal Caribbean Cruise Line vessels to dock at Port Zante in Basseterre providing safe harbour for some 140 crew members.

The Vision of the Seas is expected to arrive on August 24.

Minster Grant, noted that the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line is one of the countries largest tourism partners. Indicating that while some may have concerns, Mr Granted assured that the Ministry of Tourism is working closely with health officials in an effort to ensure that all safety protocols are adhered to and that citizens and residents are not exposed to Covid 19 during this process.

This partnership, according to Mr Grant, will be undertaken within the parameters of the NEOC Sterile Port Protocol in conjunction with the International Health Regulations issued by the World Health Organization (WHO). Each crew member will be subjected to a PCR Molecular test on arrival, before proceeding to a fourteen day quarantine period on the vessels. Crew members will again be tested on the fourteenth day of quarantine.

During Tuesday night’s edition of Leadership Matters St Kitts and Nevis’Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris revealed that his government had considered and deliberated over a two-week period before the Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines was given the green light for safe harbour.

The prime minister also noted that the experts advised that the risk associated with the granting of safe harbouring for the two vessels is very low.