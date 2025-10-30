Alexis Liddie Sentenced To Prison For Multiple Offences

Alexis Liddie, age twenty-five (25), has been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison for multiple offences, including two counts of sacrilege committed at the Antioch Baptist Church, and building-breaking at Indigo Yachts.

Mr. Liddie first appeared before the court in 2022, when he received a two-year suspended sentence for breaking into and stealing from the Antioch Baptist Church. The following year, in 2023, he was placed on two years’ probation for breaking into Indigo Yachts and causing significant property damage.

Mr. Liddie reoffended in June 2024, breaking into the same church and stealing small items and cash while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. His new offence activated the previously suspended sentence and constituted a breach of probation, resulting in the combined term of imprisonment handed down by the court.

At the St. Christopher Circuit Court on October 21st, 2025, His Lordship Justice Iain Morley KC sentenced Mr. Liddie to serve a total of four and a half (4½) years imprisonment. Additionally, Mr. Liddie has been mandated to participate in an eight-week drug and alcohol rehabilitation program while incarcerated.